'Justice wasn't served': 50 years since Chappaquiddick

BOSTON (AP) — It's been 50 years since the 1969 automobile accident on Chappaquiddick Island that killed a woman and thwarted the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy's presidential aspirations.

Half a century ago Thursday, the crash — more specifically, Kennedy's failure to report it until 10 hours later — tarnished his legacy.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who died in 2009, went on to have a distinguished career in the Senate, but questions dogged him for the rest of his days.

Kennedy was driving after a party on Martha's Vineyard when his Oldsmobile sedan veered off a narrow bridge and plunged into a moonlit pond.

The 37-year-old senator survived; his 28-year-old passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne (koh-PECK'-knee), drowned.

Scholars point to Chappaquiddick as a pivotal moment when the personal became political in America.