‘Just Breathe’ group set for girls

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a “Just Breathe” girls’ group for girls in third through fifth grade beginning April 23.

The group will meet April 23 and 30 and May 7 and 14 at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Transportation will be provided from Sarah Noble Intermediate School to the community center.

A bus pass to ride Bus 3 will be required for participants to take the bus to the JPCC.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030 or register at youthagency.org.