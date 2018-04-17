https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Just-Breathe-group-set-for-girls-12823529.php
‘Just Breathe’ group set for girls
Published 12:00 am, Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a “Just Breathe” girls’ group for girls in third through fifth grade beginning April 23.
The group will meet April 23 and 30 and May 7 and 14 at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.
Transportation will be provided from Sarah Noble Intermediate School to the community center.
A bus pass to ride Bus 3 will be required for participants to take the bus to the JPCC.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030 or register at youthagency.org.
