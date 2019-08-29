Jury finds driver, bus operator negligent for 2012 crash

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of three high school students severely injured when the car they were passengers in crashed into a school bus in 2012.

The Enterprise reports that the jury on Wednesday ruled that the then 17-year-old driver of the car and the school bus company were negligent and awarded $30 million to the victims, but the parties had reached a confidential financial settlement before the decision.

The victims, all juniors at Silver Lake Regional High School at the time, suffered life-altering brain damage. The driver, Monica Knight, previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

The only person on the First Student bus was the driver.

An attorney for First Student blamed the crash solely on Knight. Knight's attorney could not be reached for comment.

