Juried show set at preserve

The Great Hollow Photographers Club will open its second annual juried painting and photography show May 17 with an artist reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the show to follow May 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield.

Prizes will be awarded. Judges are Mary Ann Glass, noted photographer and co-owner of RiverWinds Gallery in Beacon, N.Y., and Adele Moros, noted multimedia artist and teacher of fine art.

A photo walk will Justin P. Goodhart will be held at the preserve May 19 from 8 to 10 a.m. Participants should meet in the upper parking lot.

More than 100 paintings and photographs will be showcased, all of which will be available to purchase as a fundraiser for Great Hollow.

Participating artists will include Nancy Astor-White, Paola Bari, Erin Bonner, David Clark, Tim Clark, John Clery, Dianna Delohery, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Jeff Ginsburg, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Tony Gomez, Vivian Haberfeld, Debra Kaufman, Paul Kmiotek, Ival Stratford Kovner, Ray Kwiatkoski, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Lu Li, Susan Locke, Mary Jane Magoon, Basha Maryanska, William McCann, Linda McMillan, Barbara Milne, Plonia Nixon, Cynthia O’Connor, Doreen O’Connor, Dawn O’Creene, Eve Papa, Carol Paterno, Susan Rostenberg, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak, Margaret Unfried and Fran Yodice.

For more information, visit www.greathollow.org or email artshow@greathollow.org.