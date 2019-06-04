June oil changes to aid Rotary club

New Milford Rotary Club has announced it is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program for the month of June.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the Rotary Club.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the New Milford Rotary to present them with the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri & Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

New Milford Rotary Club, which was chartered Jan. 12, 1960, annually raises in excess of $80,000 which is used to support various local and international projects.

Rotary International is one of the largest service organizations in the world with more than one million members worldwide.

It is the only service organization to have a permanent representative to the United Nations.

The Rotary Foundation provides grants for Rotary initiatives throughout the world, including cultural exchanges, graduate level scholarships, humanitarian projects, and Polio Plus.

Rotary, working with the United Nations, is leading the effort to eradicate polio in all countries.

Rotary has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours in this campaign over the past 20 years.

For more information on the Rotary please email, info@nmrotary.org or visit their website at www.nmrotary.org.