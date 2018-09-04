Judges toss lawsuit against proposed Missouri gas tax hike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Western District Court of Appeals has tossed out a lawsuit seeking to keep a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase off the Nov. 6 ballot.

Appeals court judges on Tuesday ruled that the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the measure is premature. Judge Victor Howard wrote in the order that the lawsuit needs to wait until after the gas tax hike goes before voters.

If approved, the tax increase would pay for road and bridge repairs and fund the Highway Patrol.

A Republican lawmaker and limited government advocate sued to keep the measure off the ballot. They argue it violated the Constitution by dealing with multiple issues. An Olympic medalist tax break was at the core of the bill before lawmakers added the gas tax.