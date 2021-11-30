Judge won't order restart on NC legislative redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge refused on Tuesday to essentially force state lawmakers to start over on this year's redistricting of General Assembly districts, saying he can't turn back the clock on the process that was used and led to new seat boundaries.
But the trial judge, who denied motions in litigation from advocacy groups and voters complaining about how the Republican-controlled legislature ignored race-based voter data, emphasized he wasn't making any judgment on the actual lawfulness of the enacted maps.