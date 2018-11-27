Judge to rule within weeks on Census citizenship question

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says he'll likely rule in the next few weeks on whether to ban a citizenship question from appearing on the 2020 census.

Judge Jesse Furman spoke at the end of nearly four hours of oral arguments Tuesday. The arguments concluded a trial that began earlier this month after over a dozen cities, states and organizations sued to stop the Commerce Department from adding the question.

They say Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acted arbitrarily and capriciously to add the question.

A Justice Department lawyer says Ross acted appropriately and consulted properly with Census Bureau staff members and others before he announced his decision earlier this year.

Furman says he'll rule within weeks unless the U.S. Supreme Court decides to entertain the Justice Department's latest effort to stop him.