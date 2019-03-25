Unions in court over laws limiting Wisconsin governor, AG

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments in another lawsuit challenging Republican-backed laws that limited Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers.

The laws were put on hold by a judge last week in a separate case brought by the League of Women Voters and other groups. Republican lawmakers appealed to the state appeals court, which gave both sides until 4 p.m. Monday to file arguments.

In the meantime, Gov. Tony Evers has rescinded 82 appointments made during the lame-duck session. And Kaul has moved to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law, a power taken away from him during the lame-duck session.

The case being heard Monday was filed by five unions that argued the laws violate the separation of powers doctrine.