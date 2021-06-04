Judge suspended for 'blatant and inexcusable' conduct

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge will be suspended for six months after a state judicial panel ruled that her “repeated, clearly improper conduct” in Family Court was “blatant and inexcusable.”

The ruling issued late Wednesday by the Court of Judicial Discipline also mandates that Common Pleas Court Judge Lyris Younge serve a probationary term for the rest of her tenure, which extends to 2026. She also will be barred from serving in Family Court and must write apology letters to the people the panel said she wronged.