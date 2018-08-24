Judge rule's state's elder exploitation law is too vague

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge ruled Montana's elder exploitation law is vague and doesn't require criminal intent to prosecute.

Attorneys for 80-year-old Rose-Marie Bowman asked that the charge against her be dismissed, arguing the law could be used to prosecute innocent actions.

The Missoulian reports Missoula County prosecutors have until Monday to decide if they want to appeal District Judge Dusty Deschamp's ruling to the Montana Supreme Court, file charges under another law or drop the case.

County Attorney Kirsten Pabst says she's consulting with the Attorney General's office.

Bowman is charged with withdrawing money from an account for which she was a co-signor after a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease gave her control of his finances. Prosecutors alleged she manipulated the man into putting money in the account.

