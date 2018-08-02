Judge rejects review of signatures on clean energy proposal

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is rejecting a call for a line-by-line review of signatures on a ballot initiative mandating the use of more clean energy in Arizona.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley issued the order Tuesday in a challenge to the presence of Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona's petition on the ballot.

Clean Energy filed more than 480,000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The challenge called for the Arizona Secretary of State and recorders in each county to verify every signature. Officials say this would create an unreasonable burden.

The Clean Energy proposal would require half the state's energy to come from renewable sources by 2020.

An opposition campaign funded by Arizona Public Service Co. had reviewed the signatures.

The challenge to the measure will go to trial later this month.