Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A defamation lawsuit against failed Senate candidate Roy Moore, filed by one of the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct, is moving forward

Montgomery Circuit Judge Ronan Shaul last week denied Moore's request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman. Shaul also denied a request by Moore to move the lawsuit from Montgomery to Etowah County.

Corfman is among several women who said Moore sexually pursued them decades ago when they were teens and he was in his 30s. The accusations became an issue in the U.S. Senate race in race in Alabama. Moore lost the race.

Corfman's lawsuit contends that Moore and his campaign defamed her by claiming she was a liar and immoral.

Moore's attorney had argued Moore had a First Amendment right to defend himself.