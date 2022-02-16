Judge raises constitutional issues with parts of Alaska map

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has raised constitutional concerns with the handling of east Anchorage Senate districts and part of the southeast Alaska map by the board tasked with redrawing the state's political boundaries.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews, in a ruling dated Tuesday, ordered the plan returned to the Alaska Redistricting Board to “take a ‘hard look’” at a Senate district that pairs part of Anchorage's Muldoon area with a “geographically and demographically distinct” Eagle River area House district, and southeast Alaska House districts for which Matthews found the board had ignored “the clear weight of public testimony" from Skagway and Juneau.