Judge questions whether police can comply with overhaul

BALTIMORE (AP) — The judge overseeing Baltimore police reform is questioning whether the police department has the resources or leadership to comply with its agreement with federal officials.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in an order granting an extension for submitting draft policies last week, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said the department's "good faith" isn't in question, but there are concerns about its "ability to deliver on its promises."

"A lack of consistent, strong leadership can have cascading ill effects throughout an agency; this is but one example of that," Bredar wrote. "The Department's good faith becomes almost irrelevant if they otherwise lack the leadership, resources and capacity to follow through and achieve compliance."

Bredar said the department is willing to embrace change, but leadership turnover and a lack of resources could hinder progress.

A police spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper Monday.

The city and Justice Department entered into the agreement last year after a report outlined widespread police misconduct and abuse. The department has had three leaders since then.

The judge's comments come in response to a request for deadline extensions from the monitoring team overseeing the consent decree implementation.

The team has been working with the police department and the Justice Department to rewrite police policies, but found it had to delay policies for the police department's Office of Professional Responsibility because of the unit's "organizational deficiencies."

"It quickly became apparent that OPR suffers from organizational deficiencies that impede its work," wrote Monitor Kenneth Thompson and Deputy Monitor Seth Rosenthal in recent court filings. When the team dug into OPR policy issues, they found deeper dysfunctions they said must be addressed first and requested the extension.

Bredar agreed.

"Given the magnitude of the problem unearthed, the court is compelled to grant the requested modifications," he wrote.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com