Judge puts Michael Cohen case firmly in prosecutors' hands

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has formally ended the attorney-client privilege review of items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, leaving prosecutors to decide what's next in their fraud probe.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood publicly filed an order Tuesday that was signed Monday, ending attorney Michael Cohen's effort to bar as privileged some items seized by the FBI in April 9 raids on his dwellings.

Wood had appointed a special master to review over 4 million items.

The judge says she agrees with the special master — former federal judge Barbara Jones — that 7,146 items are privileged, eight are partially privileged and 285 are highly personal.

She said Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization wanted another 57 items designated privileged but agreed not to contest Jones' findings.