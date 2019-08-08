Judge postpones tuna price-fixing sentence against StarKist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco postponed until next month the sentencing of StarKist Co. in a canned tuna price-fixing case.

StarKist last year pleaded guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry.

The company faces a $100 million fine and millions more in civil damages from a number of lawsuits brought by wholesalers, food service companies and retailers such as Walmart, Target and Kroger.

Court records show StarKist attorneys told U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Wednesday the company may not be able to pay the $100 million fine in addition to potential civil damages.

Chen ordered Department of Justice prosecutors and StarKist attorneys to find a payment arrangement before they return to court Sept. 11.