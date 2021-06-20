Judge overturns murder conviction over juror-selection bias

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has overturned a Black man's murder conviction after prosecutors agreed with defense attorneys that it was unlikely that earlier prosecutors struck possible Black jurors by chance.
The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reports Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Rhonda Goode overturned the murder conviction of Jabari Williams last week. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 had ordered further review of the case because of problems with the jury selection.