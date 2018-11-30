Judge orders manager to stay away from rundown cemetery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The manager of a rundown Connecticut cemetery who allegedly allowed new graves to be placed over old graves and approved the disposal of old headstones and human remains has been told to stay away from the site.

The Connecticut Post reports that a judge Thursday ordered Dale LaPrade to stay out of Bridgeport's Park Cemetery.

The families of people buried at the cemetery, which includes the gravesites of Civil War and Spanish-American War veterans, say LaPrade allowed the site to fall into disrepair. Police found headstones and human bones tossed in the woods and junked vehicles have been abandoned inside cemetery gates.

LaPrade, who uses a wheelchair, did not oppose the order, saying she's been trying to get out of the cemetery for 10 years.

She does not face criminal charges.

