Judge orders Trump administration to process immigrant cases

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to continue processing applications for roughly 2,700 immigrants from Central America who were set to travel to the U.S. under an Obama-era program.

Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Friday threw out the administration's decision to rescind conditional travel approval for the immigrants under the Central American Minors program.

The program allowed parents legally in the U.S. to apply to bring children or other family members living in Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador to the country. The Trump administration announced in August 2017 that it was ending the program.

In her decision on Friday, Beeler refused to order the administration to resume the program. An email after hours to the Department of Homeland Security was not immediately returned.