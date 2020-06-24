Kentucky incumbents win easily in rare unfinished primaries

Voters waited patiently in line to cast their ballots in the Kentucky primary at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Voter turnout was much heavier than expected leading to wait time of 90 minutes or longer. less Voters waited patiently in line to cast their ballots in the Kentucky primary at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Voter turnout was much heavier than expected leading to wait time of 90 ... more Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Kentucky incumbents win easily in rare unfinished primaries 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican incumbents Mitch McConnell, Hal Rogers and Brett Guthrie breezed to their party’s nominations Tuesday night, but many races in Kentucky were left in suspense and won’t be resolved for days after an unprecedented primary election in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Topping the list of undecided races was the contest for the Democratic nomination to challenge McConnell, the Senate majority leader, in the fall. Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath and freshman lawmaker Charles Booker were the leading vote-getters in the crowded Democratic primary, with results unreported from the state's two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington. Louisville is Booker's hometown.

Another high-profile race in limbo was the GOP congressional primary in the 4th District in Kentucky. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie was leading challenger Todd McMurtry in a bare-knuckled race that included attacks over whose allegiance to President Donald Trump was strongest.

Kentuckians chose nominees for congressional, state legislative, judicial and local offices. The state turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting amid the global pandemic.

Trump and Democrat Joe Biden won the state's presidential primaries.

McConnell cruised to the Republican nomination in pursuit of a seventh Senate term. On the Democratic side, establishment-backed McGrath tried to fend off a strong challenge from Booker, a progressive freshman state lawmaker.

Rogers and Guthrie — members of Kentucky's U.S. House delegation — also were easy primary winners, as expected, on the GOP side.

But many outcomes might not be known for a week. Officials in some counties had indicated they would wait until every vote is counted before announcing results. County clerks must submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office by June 30 — a week after the election.

The state’s Republican secretary of state, Michael Adams, proclaimed the state’s handling of the altered election — which included single polling places in the state’s two largest cities — a success.

“While all eyes were on Kentucky today, we offered the nation a model for success in conducting an election during a pandemic,” he said.

Adams noted that turnout was “through the roof." Besides allowing registered voters to send absentee ballots by mail, the state had two weeks of early voting. Adams said the state typically sees about 20% turnout for a primary election but expects it to exceed 30% in this primary.

In Louisville, a judge allowed a large group of late voters into the city's only polling place after they were held up by traffic. The doors at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, the polling location, were locked at 6 p.m. but a group gathered outside. Video from news outlets showed the group banging on doors outside the center.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell ordered the doors back open until 6:30 p.m. after two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates asked for the order. O'Connell wrote in a ruling Tuesday evening that “traffic congestion” was cited as a reason why the voters were late getting to the polls.

About 175 more voters were let in after the court reopened the polling location, Jefferson County Clerk spokesman Nore Ghibaudy said.

Advocacy groups also called for extended voting time in Lexington, citing long lines and waits of more than an hour. Voters who got into a long line in Lexington before the polls closed were allowed to vote until nearly 8 p.m. Tuesday.