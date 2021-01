FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing a group of parents to move forward with a legal challenge to new admissions policies designed to create a more diverse student body at an elite public high school in northern Virginia..

Fairfax County Public Schools had asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit over the admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, which is ranked as the country's best public high school by U.S. News and World Report.