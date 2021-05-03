Judge to rule early next week in NRA bankruptcy trial

DALLAS (AP) — Are the leaders of the National Rifle Association abusing the legal system to duck accountability for their mismanagement? Or are they making a legitimate move to reorganize in the face of an attack from politicians bent on dismantling the powerful gun-rights group?
A federal judge in Dallas was left to weigh those competing narratives Monday during closing arguments in the NRA's bankruptcy trial. Judge Harlin Hale said he expects to issue a written ruling early next week in the case over whether the NRA can move its incorporation from New York to Texas.