Judge dismisses Oregon prisoners' lawsuit over spoiled food

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit by current and former inmates claiming the Oregon prison system served them spoiled food.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Tuesday that the 2017 lawsuit was thrown out by a U.S. district judge who found there was no evidence of sustained "adverse health impacts."

The lawsuit says state prison inmates were served fish and chicken intended as "bait food," spoiled milk and other food marked "not for human consumption."

The lawsuit says the conditions violated the inmates' Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

The judge found there was occasional illness but no evidence food was "constitutionally inadequate."

The prisons cited in the lawsuit were the Oregon State Penitentiary, Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Columbia River Correctional Institution, and Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

