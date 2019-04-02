Judge could hand $2B utility fight to Mississippi regulator

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days after a judge decided to go forward with a trial over whether a Mississippi utility overbilled its customers, the judge shows signs of reversing himself and handing the dispute to state regulators.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday instructed lawyers for Attorney General Jim Hood to ask how long it would take the Mississippi Public Service Commission to hear the dispute involving Entergy Mississippi.

Hood, a Democrat, argues Entergy had a duty to buy less expensive power from other generators for its customers.

He says New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. owes up to $2 billion. He wants refunds to Entergy's 447,000 western Mississippi customers.

Entergy says the dispute should be decided by a state or federal regulator. Reeves allowed the trial to start, but now is questioning that course.