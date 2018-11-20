Judge blasts US lawyers for stalling census trial ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has issued a stinging rebuke to U.S. government lawyers in a trial over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, saying "enough is enough" with their efforts to delay his ruling.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman rejected the latest delay request Tuesday, calling the federal government's repeated delay tactics strange, puzzling, extraordinary, most galling and an insult to the court's intelligence.

Furman heard testimony earlier this month. Oral argument is scheduled for next Tuesday and the government is supposed to file written arguments with the judge on Wednesday.

The judge will then work on a ruling over whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acted legally when he chose to add a citizenship question to the census for the first time in over five decades.