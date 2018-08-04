Judge allows Montana logging project, groups plan appeal

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge is allowing a logging project to go ahead in Montana.

Two environmental groups sued to block logging over three square miles (seven square kilometers) of woodland in the Crazy Mountains. The Livingston Enterprise reports the logging would be scattered over an area covering 30 square miles (80 square kilometers)

Proponents say trees in the area have suffered from disease and insect outbreaks.

The Native Ecosystems Council and Alliance for the Wild Rockies say the federal government didn't sufficiently consider how to protect the elusive Canadian lynx.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy, of Missoula, found the government followed the law.

Representatives of the groups say they will appeal.

___

Information from: Livingston Enterprise, http://www.livingstonenterprise.com