STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A youth club in which six men say they were sexually abused as children lacked proper training and supervision for staff and had no system in place for reporting abuse, a Connecticut judge said.

The Greenwich Boys & Girls Club had a “very lax method of conducting its operations” in the 1970s and 1980s, when the men say a teenage locker room supervisor bullied and assaulted them, Judge John Kavanewsky said Friday.