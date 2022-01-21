Judge: UF can't stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In a decision that made a withering comparison to Communist China, a federal judge on Friday temporarily prohibited the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members, but he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when providing expertise in court cases. The judge said he needed to hear more arguments or see further evidence before making a decision on this point.