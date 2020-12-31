Judge: Suit seeking University of Kentucky fees can go on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking refunds for University of Kentucky students who had to vacate campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic could continue, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
On Wednesday, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that claims for a refund of close to $20 million in mandatory student fees can move forward. He dismissed a portion of the case that demanded a partial tuition refund. The university had sought to dismiss the case entirely.