Judge Raymond Norko, community court founder, dies at 76

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Judge Raymond R. Norko, founder of a nationally recognized community court in Hartford, has died. He was 76.

Norko died Sunday night at his home in Hartford from cancer, according to court officials.

The Bridgeport native and Air Force veteran began his legal career in 1970 as a legal aid lawyer for the poor. Democratic Gov. William O'Neill nominated him to the bench in 1985.

Norko led the opening of Hartford Community Court in 1998 and presided over it for years, as an alternative for handling low-level and nonviolent cases such as public drinking and loitering. The court won several honors including being named a national mentor court.

Norko last year was honored with an American Bar Association award for outstanding judge in a specialized court.