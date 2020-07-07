Judge: Quadruple slaying case to remain in Morton County

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the trial of a North Dakota man accused of killing four people can stay in Morton County.

But South Central District Judge David Reich's ruling would allow Chad Isaak of Washburn to seek a change of venue later.

In a ruling dated July 1, the judge said that pretrial news coverage in Isaak’s case has not been unfair or biased, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Defense attorneys' arguments to move Isaak's trial out of Morton County did not show it would be impossible to select an impartial jury, the judge found.

Isaak, 46, is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, who were married. The victims were found shot and stabbed at the Mandan business April 1, 2019.

Isaak's attorney, Rob Quick, said Tuesday that the denial was not a surprise. The judge's ruling would allow Isaak to again seek a change of venue after questionnaires are returned by potential jurors.

“We’ll review the renewed motion at a later date,” Quick said.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. Isaak has been jailed on $1 million bond since his arrest a few days after the killings. Trial is scheduled for Nov. 30.