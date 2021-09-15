Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge ordered Kansas on Wednesday to pay a total of $1.42 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled the attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state’s office over the law should receive more than $1.07 million to cover their fees and another $350,000 for litigation expenses. The lawyers had initially sought more than $3.3 million. The parties negotiated a lower amount that was presented to the judge Friday.