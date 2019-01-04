Judge: Fans weren't discriminated against at basketball game

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge has backed a previous finding by the Human Rights Bureau that fans were not discriminated against at a high school basketball game in Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports four Plenty Coups High School fans — who are all Native American — contended in November that they were barred early entry to a high school basketball game in Reed Point because of their race.

In his ruling released Thursday, Stillwater Judge Blair Jones wrote that "the Court does not doubt that the Plaintiffs believe what they say they heard" but that he was "unable to conclude by a preponderance of evidence" that the accused racial comment was "correctly perceived."

The trial was an extension of a complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau, which found "no reasonable cause" to believe discrimination occurred in a review of a complaint in January 2018.

