Judea open garden day on tap

Judea Garden, Steep Rock Association’s community project in Washington, will hold its annual open garden day Aug. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The garden is located in Macricostas Preserve on Christian Street.

The event will include the opening of a new section of the garden.

Visitors, volunteers, and friends are welcome to explore the garden, enjoy refreshments, learn about gardening from summer interns and celebrate those who have made our program successful.

As Judea Garden reaches its 10th anniversary, a full season of events is planned.

Activities can be found at steeprockassoc.org/Judea-Garden-10th.

Steep Rock Association is a nonprofit land trust that conserves ecologically and historically significant landscapes in and around Washington and the Shepaug River Valley and enhances the community’s connection with nature.