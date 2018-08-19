Judea open garden day on tap

Judea Garden, Steep Rock Association’s community project in Washington, will hold its annual open garden day Aug. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The garden is located in Macricostas Preserve on Christian Street.

The event will include the opening of a new section of the garden.

Visitors, volunteers, and friends are welcome to explore the garden, enjoy refreshments, learn about gardening from summer interns and celebrate those who have made our program successful.

A decade ago, a few Washington residents took a small plot of land owned by Steep Rock Association and turned it into Judea Garden.

"Our goal was to provide fresh food for local townspeople who had limited means," said Denise Arturi, head gardener.

“We also wanted to give volunteers a chance to help their neighbors during difficult economic times,” she said.

Judea Garden has done that and much more.

The Washington-only project now serves food banks in Washington, New Milford, Warren and beyond.

Dozens of gardeners, sponsors, and local businesses work together.

A handful of seeds has grown into 33,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce and counting—all of it donated to people who need it.

As Judea Garden reaches its 10th anniversary, a full season of events is planned.

Activities can be found at steeprockassoc.org/Judea-Garden-10th.

Steep Rock Association is a nonprofit land trust that conserves ecologically and historically significant landscapes in and around Washington and the Shepaug River Valley and enhances the community’s connection with nature.