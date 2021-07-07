Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's embattled president, killed at 53 DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 12:01 p.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch, was killed on Wednesday. He was 53.
Moïse was assassinated at his private home following “a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group,” interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. His wife, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and remains hospitalized.
