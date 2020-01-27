  • The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above. Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery / The News-Times Contributed

    The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.

    The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.

    Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.

Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.