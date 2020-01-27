‘Journeys, A Retrospective’
Published
-
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown, whose work is shown above.