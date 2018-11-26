https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Joshua-Spence-named-West-Virginia-s-chief-13422418.php
Joshua Spence named West Virginia's chief technology officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Joshua Spence has been appointed as West Virginia's chief technology officer.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Spence's appointment Monday in a news release. Spence replaces John Dunlap, who retired.
Spence has served as the state's chief information security officer since 2015.
He will continue in his role as a cyber operations officer with the West Virginia Air National Guard.
