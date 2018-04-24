Josephson honored for work with land trust

Photo: Courtesy Of Hunter Brawley Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Sherman’s Naromi President Marge Josephson was recently awarded the Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Land Conservation at the Connecticut Land Conservation Council Conference in Middletown. Josephson is shown above at Babbling Brook Farm with sunflowers. less Sherman’s Naromi President Marge Josephson was recently awarded the Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Land Conservation at the Connecticut Land Conservation Council Conference in Middletown. Josephson is ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Hunter Brawley Josephson honored for work with land trust 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sherman’s Naromi Land Trust President Marge Josephson was awarded the Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Land Conservation at the Connecticut Land Conservation Council Conference in Middletown.

The award recognizes individuals that embody all that Katchen meant to land conservation: an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation, whose long-term commitment to conservation causes has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations in Connecticut.

CLCC advocates for land conservation, stewardship and funding, and works to ensure the long-term strength and viability of the land conservation community in Connecticut.

Josephson’s dedication to conservation is evident through her extensive volunteer work..

She served on the Sherman Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission in Sherman for many years, including as its chairman.

She has also been a Naromi board member since the early 1990's and has been president since 2005.