Jones wants Sandy Hook 'hoax' case jury to hear his defenses

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones' lawyers are trying to get his free speech defense and other claims before a jury to argue that he is not liable for damages for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax years ago.

The effort comes despite a Connecticut judge ruling this month that Jones was liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims, saying he repeatedly failed to turn over some documents, including financial records. A hearing on how much the damages should be is planned next August before a jury.