JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A 2-year-old has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inflicted with a weapon belonging to his father, suburban Chicago police said Wednesday.

Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a call early Wednesday of a child suffering a gunshot wound. The toddler had found a gun legally owned by his father in a TV stand and accidentally shot himself in the head, according to Joliet police. The father was at home at the time of the incident.