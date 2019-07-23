'Joker,' Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers pic among TIFF selections

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Joker," ''A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and "Hustlers" are among the films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey and Executive Director Joana Vicente announced the first major batch of selections Tuesday morning. More will be announced soon.

Bailey says "Joker" is the first superhero film they've ever had. The origin story stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Other premieres include the death row drama "Just Mercy" with Michael B. Jordan, Renee Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic "Judy" and the Bruce Springsteen concert film "Western Stars."

The Toronto selections can often help define the looming awards race. Last year's TIFF audience award winner, "Green Book," went on to win the best picture Oscar.