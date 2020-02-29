Joint care program slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer a program, “Full Spectrum Joint Care: From Supplements to Surgery…and Everything in Between,” March 7 at 2 p.m.

Drs. John Keggi and James Prado will be the guest speakers at the program to be held at the South Street library.

In practice together at Orthopaedics New England in Middlebury, Dr. Keggi's expertise is joint replacement surgery while Dr. Prado’s expertise, as a chiropractor, is the conservative and holistic treatment of pain and lifestyle medicine.

Together, they will bring a comprehensive approach to the discussion of joint health.

Their presentation will be followed by opportunities for Q & A.

As a renowned expert in adult hip and knee reconstruction, Dr. Keggi is a frequently invited course instructor, lecturer, and presenter at universities and medical conferences around the country and internationally.

Dr. Prado, president and director of the Pomperaug Chiropractic & Holistic Center in Southbury for more than 32 years, joined Orthopaedics New England in 2019.

His emphasis is on the holistic treatment of acute and chronic pain syndromes, as well as sports injuries.

For more than two decades, Orthopaedics New England has served the residents of Waterbury, Middlebury, New Milford, Farmington and surrounding communities in western Connecticut.

They specialize in hip replacement and resurfacing, knee replacement, revision of failed joint replacements, hip and knee arthroscopy and adult fracture care.

Dr. Keggi is an attending orthopedic surgeon at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

He is also the author of book chapters and numerous articles published in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Prado is the creator of the acclaimed lifestyle-change course, The Holistic Lifestyle: Contemporary Science Discovers Ancient Wisdom.

Dr. Prado's approach combines the power of traditional chiropractic techniques with the contemporary science of mind-body medicine and the age-old wisdom of the natural healing arts.

For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181.