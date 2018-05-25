  • The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson with a reception May 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The show, which will run through July 8, will feature Johnson’s detailed oil portraits of people, animals, and many of horses and riders. Johnson holds a deep affection for her native New England, where she paints animals, farms and woodland scenes. The gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003. Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery / The News-Times Contributed
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson with a reception May 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The show, which will run through July 8, will feature Johnson’s detailed oil portraits of people, animals, and many of horses and riders. Johnson holds a deep affection for her native New England, where she paints animals, farms and woodland scenes. The gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.