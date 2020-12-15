Johnson says election was legitimate, Biden won

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect and the election was legitimate, and said he would not object when Congress meets next month to tabulate the Electoral College results.
However, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview that he still had unanswered questions about the election and planned to move ahead with a Senate homeland security committee hearing on Wednesday to look into “legitimate questions" about “irregularities.”