Johansson to host live retro game show

Kathy “KJ” Johansson of KBJB Radio in New Milford will serve as host of a live retro game show, “Love A-merican Style,” July 14 in New York.

Joe Pardo (comedian Joanna Rapoza) will be the special announcer and Drag Queen Ivy Stalls will be the applause girl July 14 at 7 p.m. at The Livingroom , 432 N. Wantagh Ave., Bethpage, N.Y.

The cost for the show and appetizers is $20.

Tickets are available at http://buytickets.at/kbjbradiotv/171831.

Five percent of the profits will benefit a local charity.