Joe Cats to return as museum board president

The Board of Trustees of the New Milford Historical Society recently voted in its president, Joe Cats. The board is made up of, from left to right, in front, Pat Hembrook, treasurer, Kathy Kelly-Koch, first vice president, Joe Cats, president, Anita Regan, secretary and Loretta Kretchko, second vice president, and in back, Board of Trustees, Norm Cummings, Bob Coppola, David Cohen, Susan Bradbury, Justin Krul, Greg Regan, Lisa Roush (curator) and Greg Van Antwerp. less The Board of Trustees of the New Milford Historical Society recently voted in its president, Joe Cats. The board is made up of, from left to right, in front, Pat Hembrook, treasurer, Kathy Kelly-Koch, first ... more Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Historical Society & Museum Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Historical Society & Museum Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Joe Cats to return as museum board president 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Joe Cats, a New Milford native and longtime museum volunteer, will serve again for the next year as president of the New Milford Historical Society & Museum board of trustees.

He assumed the reins last year and was voted in by acclamation Nov. 19 for a one-year term during the board’s monthly meeting at the museum.

Also returning to their executive duties of the past year, effective immediately, will be Kathy Kelly Koch as first vice president, Loretta Kretcho as second vice president, Patricia Hembrook as treasurer, and Anita Regan as secretary.

Serving as board members are Susan Bradbury, David Cohen, Bob Coppola, Norm Cummings, Justin Krul, Greg Regan and Greg Van Antwerp.

The museum will welcome the public for its annual holiday open house tomorrow (Saturday), Nov. 30, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information about becoming a member or general information about the museum and its activities, call 860-354-3069 or visit nmhistorical.org.