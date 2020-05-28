Joe Biden to headline Texas Democrats' virtual convention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Biden will close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention next month that was moved online over fears of the coronavirus.

The announcement Thursday rounds out an unusual slate of big names that Texas Democrats have rounded up for their state convention. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will also speak at the weeklong event via video.

Democrats are redoubling efforts in Texas this year after gaining ground in the nation's biggest red state in 2018. A major target for them is the Texas House, where Democrats need to flip just nine seats to reclaim a majority for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Texas Democratic Party convention begins Monday.

Biden is also speaking via video at other state Democratic conventions. Since abruptly canceling a March 10 rally in Cleveland at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has waged much of his campaign from his home in Delaware.