Job, health and legal help offered to vets at annual event

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Labor will provide employment and job training guidance to veterans at an upcoming event to help Connecticut's 200,000 veterans.

Stand Down 2018 will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Department of Veterans' Affairs main campus in Rocky Hill.

More than 30 government agencies and social services organizations are expected to take part in the program, which is organized by the Connecticut Department of Veterans' Affairs. Besides employment and education services, there will be information about state and Veterans Administration benefits, legal and motor vehicle matters and housing matters.

There will also be medical, dental and mental health screenings, as well as free clothing.

The Department of Transportation will provide free bus service from a number of locations around the state.